Daughter of NFL Legend Endorses Trump: ‘I Opened My Eyes’

The daughter of legendary NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown has endorsed former President Trump, citing his support for the black community during his first term in office.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Kimberly Brown spoke of how her father’s relationship with the former president “opened her eyes.”

“My dad went to go meet with President-elect Trump, and when my dad went to go meet with the president-elect, that really opened up my eyes,” Brown said on Friday. “I stayed neutral for about a year within his presidency, and after that… I came out as a Trump supporter because I saw the moves that Donald Trump was making.

“Within the first 100 days, he gave us our religious rights with an executive order,” she continued. “I saw that he was defunding Planned Parenthood, the No. 1 killer of Black lives. He created the First Step Act and signed that in for prison reform. My father consulted on the First Step Act. School choice, record-breaking HBCU funding, so I saw that Trump was doing a lot for Black people.”

Brown, a football player in her own right, added that protecting women’s sports from transgender infiltration also factored into her decision.

“I play tackle football. I don’t want to be on the field with a man wearing a wig, taking hormones, taking hits,” she said. “That’s already going to affect me physically with injuries. I’m already susceptible to CTE, to concussions, and for a 300-pound man to go against me, that’s going to put me at risk and is going to put other girls and women at risk, as well as the mental trauma of them coming into our safe spaces.”

“It’s unfair. They’re taking away opportunities. They’re taking away funding. They’re taking away women’s rights,” she continued. “And Title IX was to protect us. Title IX was to give us a fair, equal playing field and not to be discriminated against. This is not similar. This is a whole other sex coming into our sport and taking over, and I don’t understand how the Biden-Harris administration is pushing this agenda.”

Brown was also asked about billionaire Mark Cuban’s comments in which he said Donald Trump does not surround himself with “strong, intelligent women.”

“Donald Trump surrounds himself with strong, intelligent women, and he wouldn’t be where he is today if he wasn’t surrounded by strong, intelligent women,” Brown shot back. “And those same strong, intelligent women are going to get him back into the White House and for him to become the 47th President of the United States.”