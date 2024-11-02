Strip Club Floats Seedy Offer to Dodgers After Winning the World Series

A California strip club has floated a seamy offer after the L.A. Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in a grudge match World Series this week.

4Play The Gentlemen’s Club and Plan B in West L.A. has offered the Dodgers free VIP access for life to the clubs, after Wednesday’s big win.

Frankie, the owner of the clubs, told TMZ that every member of the Dodgers organization will get a Black VIP card that will allow them free access any time they like.

The owner added that “any athlete, staff member, or fan showing their Dodger pride by wearing team colors or presenting proof of working with the Dodgers” will enjoy the benefits.

“[They’ll get] their admission covered, their first drink on us, and dinner on the house!” he continued.

“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s passionate about supporting L.A. and bringing that championship energy!” Frankie said.

So far, no one from the Dodgers has responded to the offer.

On Thursday, the Yankees blew a five-run lead as their defense melted down and gave the Dodgers a World Series win for the second time in five years. It is win number 22 for the boys in blue.

