WATCH: Trump Brings Women’s Swim Team That Stood up to Trans Athlete on Rally Stage

Former President Trump invited the members of the Roanoke College women’s swim team who stood up against the radical left after a transgender athlete tried to join their team on the stage at his rally in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday.

Before bringing the swimmers on stage, Trump reminded the audience of the team’s “brave” stand in defending their rights as female athletes after a trans athlete tried to join their team.

“Last year, the radical left’s gender insanity arrived right here in Salem when a man was allowed to transfer onto the Roanoke College’s women’s swim team,” Trump said. “I just met them backstage. They’re great swimmers. … The brave members of the swim team stood up to the transgender fanatics, something new in our country.”

The women wore tee shirts saying, “Keep [hot dogs] out of women’s sports.”

“Thank you so much, President Trump,” said team captain Lily Mullens. “As female athletes especially, we know that men have an inherent advantage over women in sports, and due to current policies, though, men are competing against women of all ages in all sports.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated for and pushed for this anti-woman, sex-based discrimination to continue all over this country. And point-blank, it’s unfair.

“So, I would like to thank you, President Trump, for standing with women and promising to protect the rights of all of us. We are so lucky to have a leader like Donald Trump — with common sense — who knows what a strong woman is and will fight for generations of girls to come.”

President Trump repeated his longstanding vow to keep males out of women’s sports.

The Roanoke swim team was a forerunner of a trend in college sports. More and more women’s sports teams have begun standing up to protect the rights of five women’s sports teams. For example, in recent months, five women’s college volleyball teams have forfeited matches against San Jose State University (SJSU) due to the presence of Blaire Fleming, a transgender athlete.