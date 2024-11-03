WATCH: Saquon Barkley Hits New Level of Absurdity with Backward Hurdle over Jaguars Defender

Jaguars corner Jarrian Jones has been forever frozen in football immortality. Not for any kind of fame or recognition he would want. Instead, he will be forever remembered as the first NFL player (probably) to be reverse hurdled.

The moment came in the second quarter of the Sunday afternoon tilt between the Eagles and the Jags. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts connected with Barkley on a short pass. Barkley made two defenders miss, eluding the second one with a spin move. Figuring if it worked once, it would work again, Barkley attempted to spin the third defender, Jones, but stopped halfway through the move and backward hurdled him instead.

Barkley’s acrobatics earned him a brutal shot from another Jags defender as he hit the ground, but the first down was made, and the drive ended with the Eagles extending their lead to 10-0 at the time.

Fans on X were quick to react.

Barkley had a monster day for Philadelphia. The former Giant toted the rock 27 times for 159 yards, caught three passes for 40 yards, including the historic spinning backward hurdle, and had two touchdowns (1 rush, 1 pass).

Meanwhile, Barkley’s old team, the Giants, lost to the Commanders by a score of 27-22 and fell to 2-7 on the season. Which, in all likelihood, means their season is over.

Next up, the Eagles will travel to Dallas to take on the collapsing Cowboys, who are on a three-game losing streak. The Jaguars, also 2-7, will host the Vikings.