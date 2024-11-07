Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Makes Sarcastic Remark About ‘Illegal Immigrants’ Voting After Trump Win

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, responded sarcastically to former President Donald Trump’s beating of Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election this week.

Kerr told reporters before his team’s match against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday that he accepts the election results while joking about Trump’s past claims of voter fraud.

“I believe in democracy, and the American people have spoken and voted for Trump,” Kerr said NESN. “I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well. I’m just thankful that there wasn’t any voting fraud this time.”

“Last time, I mean, all those illegal immigrants who crashed the border, raped and murdered people, and then voted six times, that was unfortunate. But thankfully, this time, everything was clean. So, it’s great that every election has been really valid except for that last one four years ago. Twinkle in my eye as I say that in case you couldn’t see it,” he added.

Kerr closed his statement with a message of hope and a desire to see the country improve under Trump.

“But I believe in democracy, I believe in the will of the people, and I will do everything I can to support my country and our government,” Kerr said. “I want nothing but the best for us. It’s a complex world. We got a lot of interesting stuff between wars abroad and the global economy that has shifted everything in terms of what it means for our citizens, their day-to-day lives.

“I’m well aware I live in a bubble, and I’m one of the luckiest people on Earth. So, I want what’s best for us. And I hope Trump can deliver that,” he added.

Kerr began entering into politics with his vocal support for gun control and his speaking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) earlier this year.

