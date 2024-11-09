Cowardly NFL Waits Until After the Election to Fine Nick Bosa for MAGA Hat Display

It’s often said that timing is everything, and when it came to the right time to fine 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa for crashing an interview while wearing a MAGA hat, the league decided it was after the election.

As ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported on Saturday, “NFL fined 49ers DE Nick Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat during last Sunday night’s post-game interviews on NBC, Schefter wrote on X. “Bosa told reporters that he knew the NFL might fine him, but it was ‘worth it.'”

Schefter followed up the announcement of the punishment with the NFL’s rule regarding unauthorized messages.

On October 27, Bosa ran up during Melissa Stark’s post-game interview with 49ers QB Brock Purdy and pointed to his MAGA hat before running off.

According to the NFL Football Operations website, fines for the previous week are posted at 4 p.m. EST on the following Saturday, making the nearly two-week delay in Bosa’s case highly unusual.

Why would the league wait before deciding whether to fine Bosa and for how much?

As Breitbart Sports reported earlier, the NFL has had a policy of not allowing former President Trump to “weaponize” the league, going back to the Kaepernick protests.

If the NFL were to have announced a Bosa fine on the Saturday following the offense, It would have given President Trump ample time to blast the league before Tuesday’s election.