San Jose State Transgender Volleyball Player Continues Breaking Women’s Records

Transgender player Blaire Fleming is steadily breaking women’s volleyball records at San Jose State despite the growing number of opposing teams that have boycotted games in which he has played.

For instance, despite SJSU’s loss to San Diego State on Saturday, Fleming achieved his 250th kill shot, a record that is unparalleled in women’s volleyball, the Daily Mail reported

This is not the first season that Fleming has hit the 250 mark. He achieved that record in 2022, as well, during his first year with the team.

The record is notable, especially since SJSU has sat out seven games this year because opposing teams have forfeited rather than play against him.

Five teams, Nevada, Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State, have boycotted games against SJSU. They have refused to play against San Jose State, mostly because the teams say Fleming’s participation is unfair due to his physical advantage and because they fear for their safety due to his greater physical strength.

SJSU officials retaliated against one assistant coach who spoke out against the school’s quiet decision to allow Fleming to play as a woman on the team.

The suspension came just as shocking allegations emerged that Fleming and allies were plotting to injury players who did not support Fleming’s bid to be allowed to play as a woman on the team.

The suspension occurred early this month after assistant coach Melissa Batie-Smoose took a public stance against Fleming and the school by filing a Title IX complaint and giving an interview in which she lamented the toxic culture created by the school’s aggressively enforced trans-inclusion policy.

After the filing, the school issued a statement, telling Outkick, “The associate head coach of the San Jose State University women’s volleyball team is not with the team at this time, and we will not provide further information on this matter.”

In her Title IX complaint, Batie-Smoose alleges that Fleming, the transgender player, and another teammate engaged in a conspiracy to help San Jose State lose a match and injure SJSU player Brooke Slusser, Quilette reported.

Slusser is a member of women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines’ Title IX suit against the NCAA that accuses SJSU of deliberately covering up the fact that Fleming was a male.

Batie-Smoose alleges Fleming and another teammate violated team rules by leaving their hotel on October 3 to meet with Colorado State player Malaya Jones. During this meeting, Fleming and the unnamed SJSU player gave Jones scouting reports on their team, and Fleming agreed that he would not block any shots from Colorado State directed at Slusser.

Quilette also reported that Batie-Smoose became aware of the plot after the unnamed SJSU player confessed it to her.

The NCAA is also being sued by several groups over its policy of allowing transgender players to play as women.

