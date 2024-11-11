WATCH: 49ers Receiver Deebo Samuel Strikes Teammates After Missed Field Goal

49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel took a swipe at a pair of his own teammates on Sunday as frustrations boiled over following another missed field goal.

After his third missed field goal of the day, Samuel decided it was time to confront his teammate, Jake Moody, about his struggles in the kicking game. Long snapper Taybor Pepper, standing beside Moody, evidently took exception to how Samuel handled the conversation and intervened. This effort to stick up for this teammate earned Pepper a shove in the neck from Samuel.

Moody did, however, kick the 44-yard game-winner that sealed the deal for the 9ers. After the game, Samuel seemed to want to put the incident behind him.

“Normally, I don’t even get like that, but just frustrated in the heat of battle. You know, really close game, and I kind of got out of character a little bit,” Samuel said. “I’ll talk to Moody, and we’ll get past it.”

Moody had just returned from a high ankle sprain, which could have contributed to his inaccuracy.

“I think he had a little dog in him, a little motivation to go out there and make the field goal,” Samuel said. “I was talking to him. At first, I wasn’t saying nothing like crazy to him. I was just kind of frustrated at the time. But he went out there and won the game, and he wasn’t bothered by it. So, we’ll move past it.”