WATCH: Mississippi State Trooper Brutally Punches Fan Who Got Too Close to Lane Kiffin

The Ole Miss Rebels shocked the college football-watching world with their upset win over then-third-ranked Georgia on Saturday, and the fans rushed the field to celebrate.

However, one of those fans got too close to Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, and he ate a punch from a state trooper for his trouble.

As thousands of fans swarmed the field at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium, the two Mississippi State Troopers assigned to protect Kiffin faced a daunting task as they attempted to escort the coach through the sea of hysterical fans after shaking the hand of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

At least one Ole Miss fan got too close to the coach and was hit with a fist by the long arm of the law.

The fans’ exuberance was unrivaled on Saturday. The field was rushed even before the incident involving the state troopers. Ole Miss students began intruding on the playing surface with 16 seconds left in the game, necessitating a delay as officials and security had to clear the field. Then, a second rush took place as time expired in regulation.

The College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12 have not been released as of this writing. However, the victory catapulted Ole Miss from 16th to 10th in the Associated Press poll and dropped Georgia from 3rd to 11th.