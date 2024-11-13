Robert Griffin III Pleads for Unity: Stop Calling Trump Voters ‘Bigots’

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III called for unity in the wake of the presidential election, asking people to stop demonizing Trump voters as “bigots.”

In a post on X Tuesday, one week after Donald Trump won a decisive victory against Kamala Harris, the former Washington Redskins quarterback reminded people that 75 million Americans voted for Trump and that they should not be tarred and feathered as bigots.

“Dear America, this is a safe space. Calling any of the 75 Million Americans who voted for Donald Trump bigots is not how you unite people,” Griffin posted on X. “How would you build a community where Black, White, Native American, Hispanic, Asian, and all people celebrate their unique cultural backgrounds and beliefs without divisiveness?”

The former quarterback has remained largely neutral throughout the election. However,h he did admit that Trump likely won the election following the first assassination attempt and called upon people to pray for him.

“Hey man, I don’t really care how much you love or hate President Donald Trump. Now is not the time to play politics. Now’s the time to pray for Donald Trump, his family, and the families of those who lost someone in the shooting,” he said. “We got people out here who are so focused on the fact that they think that this assassination attempt was staged, and they are forgetting about the fact that someone died.”

