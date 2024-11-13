Tufts University Accused of Cutting Ties with Democrat Congressman Over Trans Athlete Comments

It has been reported that Boston area Tufts University has cut ties with Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton in the wake of the Democrat’s sudden turn against including transgender athletes in women’s sports.

According to a source to Fox News Digital, Tufts University Political Science Department Chair David Art contacted the Massachusetts Democrat’s office, informing them that they should not bother requesting internships from the university after the congressman’s New York Times interview of last week in which he criticized allowing trans athletes in women’s sports.

In the Times interview following Trump’s massive win, Moulton scolded his party for losing the election so badly.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton said in an interview with the New York Times published Thursday.

“I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that,” he exclaimed.

The congressman quickly came under fire from leftists. The first shoe to drop was the immediate resignation of his campaign manager, Matt Chilliak.

Several other leftists also excoriated Moulton for his comments.

However, despite the report claiming the university had effectively canceled Congressman Moulton, Tufts’ Executive Director of Media Relations, Patrick Collins, tells Fox News Digital that the school has not rescinded its ties with Moulton.

“We have reached out to Congressman Moulton’s office to clarify that we have not — and will not — limit internship opportunities with his office,” Collins said.

He added, “We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment that values diverse perspectives, and our Career Center will continue to provide students with a wide range of employment opportunities across the political and ideological spectrum.”

Despite the pushback, Moulton is not ready to back down. In a statement from last Friday, the Democrat exclaimed, “I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women’s sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male.”

However, he added that he is still a supporter of “transgender rights.”

Despite his sudden turn against transgender athletes, Moulton has been a strong supporter of allowing males to play on women’s teams in the past.

First elected to Congress in 2015, he has long been a member of the Congressional Equality Caucus, which loudly supports transgenderism in school sports. In 2022 and 2023, Moulton cosponsored the House Democrats’ Transgender Bill of Rights, which would force schools to include transgender athletes in women’s sports.

He also voted against the GOP-sponsored Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act that would bar transgender athletes in women’s sports.

