A viral video captured a moment where a Denver Broncos fan viciously attacked an NFL security guard at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game.

The altercation initially began between two people in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday before the security guard attempted to break the fight apart. Per the Daily Mail:

Yet when a stadium staffer attempts to apprehend one of the men involved, who is wearing a Broncos jersey, another Denver supporter flies in and throws two punches at the staff member, the second of which sends him tumbling to the ground.

Multiple crowd members then step in to break up the situation after the violent fan grabbed the staffer and went falling with him to the ground.