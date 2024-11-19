NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher on Athletes Showing Support for Trump: ‘No One’s Scared Anymore’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher told Fox News on Monday that athletes are no longer afraid to publicly reveal their support for Donald Trump.

Support for Trump has spread throughout the sports world. It made a pronounced appearance on Sunday during the NFL’s Week 11 games when players across the nation erupted in the “Trump dance” to celebrate their great plays.

However, Urlacher noted that many athletes were afraid of being canceled for supporting Trump in the past. That is no longer true, he told Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

“People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter,” Urlacher said.

“I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years,” he added.

The long-time Chicago Bears star said that the world of sports is highly excited about Trump’s upcoming presidency.

But Urlacher has been a supporter of the president-elect since he first ran in 2016 and proudly endorsed Trump for 2024 despite what he called all the “fake charges” the Democrats threw at the ex-president with their many lawfare cases.

After graduating from the University of New Mexico, Urlacher spent his entire 12-year career with the Chicago Bears. During his 182 NFL games, the eight-time Pro Bowl player started in all but two and amassed a record of 1,361 tackles and 41.5 sacks.

He retired in 2012 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

As he was on the way out of office in 2021, Donald Trump pardoned Brian’s brother, Casey Urlacher, who was facing federal charges in a sports gambling investigation.

When he met Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Urlacher called the meeting a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston