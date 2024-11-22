NFL Issues Security Alert About Migrant Gangs Burglarizing Player Homes

The NFL has issued a security alert to players warning them that migrant gangs are targeting the player’s homes for burglaries, according to a report.

Recently, two Kansas City Chiefs stars — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — were the victims of home invasions only hours apart over the same evening, and the NFL is warning of the growing threat these burglaries represent.

Sources have told NFL Network that the league is warning players that a “transnational ring” of criminals are targeting the homes of American athletes. Break-ins have already been reported among players of the NFL, the NBA, and others, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted.

Pelissero writes that the South American crime syndicate is a “legit” worry.

“It’s legit,” a source said. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”

The report says that the criminals check media reports to see when athletes are on the road to target their houses that may be unoccupied.

Pelissero added:

Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players’ addresses and conduct extensive surveillance. Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty — often during games — and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets.

NFL security is telling players to lock up their valuables, frequently post about their location in real-time, and install security systems in their homes.

