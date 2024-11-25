WATCH: Marshall Player Fights with Ball Boy After Game

Marshall showed plenty of fight when they squared up against Old Dominion on Saturday. There was so much fight, in fact, that it appears they had some left for the ball boy after the game.

The Thundering Herd earned a hard-fought victory over the Monarchs, edging their opponent 42-35. However, cameras caught an altercation between Marshall player Josh Moten and the ball boy in the end zone after the game.

The video showed the ball boy attempting to take the ball from Moten.

On Sunday, Moten took to X to apologize for the incident.

“I’m sorry for the incident after the game yesterday,” he wrote. “That’s not what I’m about. Intense game and, in that moment, emotions got the best of me. To ODU and to my team, I’m sorry it took attention away from a great game.”

Moten had himself a day against ODU, accounting for five tackles and an interception.

The win improved Marshall to 8-3 on the season.