Texans’ Azeez-Al-Shaair Issues Apology After ‘Dirty’ Hit on Trevor Lawrence, Blames ‘Racist and Islamophobic’ Fans

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has issued an apology after his late hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could,” Al-Shaair said in a statement. “Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal! It’s just competition. We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families!

“I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want t see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’ To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that.

“To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

Al-Shaair was flagged and ejected for the hit, and a massive brawl between the two teams ensued. Lawrence was carted off the field, though in an upright position. Later on Sunday, the former Clemson QB posted a health update on X.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me,” he wrote. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

The Texans won the game, 23-20.