Report: Floyd Mayweather Accosted by Antisemitic Mob in London over Israel Support

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 47, was accosted by a mob in London on Tuesday over his support for Israel and Jews as he attempted to shop, accompanied by bodyguards.

As Breitbart News reported, Mayweather sprang into action shortly after the October 7 terror attack last year, sending a private jet to Israel that was stocked with supplies, including bulletproof vests for Israeli soldiers.

He has since traveled to Israel, where he received a hero’s welcome. He has also won many awards from Jewish organizations.

On Tuesday, dozens of people in London — known for a large Muslim population that includes anti-Israel and antisemitic elements — surrounded him, taunted him, and even allegedly tried to punch him.

The UK Daily Mail reported that Mayweather was targeted by about 30 people as he shopped at a jewelry store in Hatton Garden. A source said that he was attacked specifically because of his support for Israel and for Jews:

The source said Mayweather was out shopping when he was asked about whether he supported Israel. He then said he was ‘proud to support the Jews’, which provoked someone into taking a swing at him, the source added. They continued: ‘Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted.

Mayweather has also participated in pro-Israel demonstrations in the U.S., including a pro-Israel march in L.A. last October.

