Taylor Swift Invited Caitlin Clark to Attend Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is known for sharing her luxury suite at Chiefs games with A-list Hollywood talent and influencers from all walks of life, and if she takes up the offer, she’ll soon share her suite with Caitlin Clark.

In an interview with Time Magazine, the same publication that named her “Athlete of the Year” for 2024, Clark revealed that she met Swift in Indianapolis when the pop star came through town on her Eras Tour.

“People are just going crazy that I’m there,” Clark said of the concert. “I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite.”

The event was eye-opening for Clark in more ways than one. She met Swift, her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the pop star’s mother. Moreover, Swift invited Clark to a Chiefs home game with her at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. She also received a gift bag from Swift, which contained a note saying that Swift and Kelce planned to attend a Fever game.

The Chiefs have only one remaining home game on the schedule, December 21, against the Texans. However, the defending Super Bowl champs will have at least one home game in the playoffs, as they sealed their division championship over the weekend against the Chargers.

Clark and the Fever open their season on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.