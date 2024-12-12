LeBron James to ‘Miss Some Time’ Due to ‘Personal Reasons’ Amid Disappointing Start to Season

A few weeks ago, LeBron James left social media. Now, he’s leaving the Lakers, at least temporarily.

Speculation ran rampant Wednesday night after James’s absence during the Lakers 107-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged his missing superstar but did not specify why he was absent.

“LeBron [James] is not with the team right now,” Redick told ESPN. He’s out for personal reasons, excused absence.” More ominously, Redick said James would “take some time,” suggesting that his absence could stretch to several games.

James’ absence comes as the 22-year vet endures one of the worst stretches of basketball he’s played in his long and storied career. In his last few games, the self-described “Chosen One” went 0-20 from three-point range. In addition, James is averaging 23 points per game, his lowest average output since his rookie campaign.

James has also appeared exhausted at times, and Redick admitted that his star forward asked to be subbed out of his most recent game.

The season began with relatively lofty expectations for the 40-year-old, set by none other than himself. The four-time NBA champion said he wanted to play all 82 games, something he has never done only once in his career.

Now, with James’ streak of games played ending at 23, his expectations have reverted to getting healthy and playing at a level at least close to what he’s done in his career. However, at the age of 40, those days could be behind him.