Creative and unique dishes are common at Thanksgiving, but Panthers rookie Xavier Legette may be more unique than most.

During a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, hosted by NFL players Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown, Legette revealed that he neglected to eat the traditional Thanksgiving fare of Turkey and instead opted for raccoon.

In response to a question from Equanimeous St. Brown about odd tastes in food, Legette says he eats raccoons. Incredulous, St. Brown asked him where he would go to eat a raccoon. Legette then clarified that he hunts and eats raccoons found in trash cans.

“Like a raccoon, you see in the trash can,” he said. “I hunt it. I kill it. I skin ‘em. Cook ‘em. Eat ‘em. All that.”

When asked when he last consumed the animal known as a trash panda, Legette said he had one for Thanksgiving.

“Everybody tries to stay stuff tastes like chicken,” he said. “But raccoon got its own taste.”

Legette said that if the St. Brown brothers wanted to try raccoons, they could head to his hometown of Mullins, South Carolina. While having raccoons for Thanksgiving might be a bit extreme, it’s not all that uncommon in parts of the South and Midwest to eat raccoons.

Legette is enjoying a productive rookie season, considering the dysfunction that has plagued the Panthers at the quarterback position. Carolina will welcome the Cowboys to Charlotte on Sunday.