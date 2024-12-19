VIDEO: Soccer Star Suffers Brutal Facial Injury After Getting Kicked in the Face

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma suffered a vicious facial wound after getting kicked directly in the face during PSG’s clash against Monaco.

During the first half of action at Stade Louis II, the Italian keeper made a great save against Monaco’s Wilfried Singo. However, the thrilling play was not without its costs, as Singo’s cleat landed – spikes first – directly into Donnarumma’s face.

The result of the hit can be seen here.

Unsurprisingly, Donnarumma could not continue and was replaced. Incredibly, Singo was not penalized for the play. Donnarumma waited in the tunnel until halftime to challenge the referee on why he didn’t issue a penalty on the play.

Donnarumma required ten stitches to the gash on his right cheek, according to the Daily Mail.

The PSG keeper posted a pic of himself and his dog to let fans know he was okay.

PSG defeated Monaco 4-2.