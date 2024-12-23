Legendary Texas Mascot ‘Bevo’ Banned from Upcoming College Football Playoff Game

Where you see the Texas Longhorns, you expect to see the most famous Longhorn of all, the team mascot, Bevo. But you won’t see him at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

That’s because Peach Bowl organizers claim Bevo is just too big.

“We love all of the great traditions of college football, and no doubt Bevo is one of the best, but the unfortunate reality is there simply is not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Peach Bowl organizers wrote in a statement released on Monday.

“With the constraints of the stadium and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, the players, all the network cameras, support staff, cheerleaders, and photographers, we, unfortunately, will not be able to have Bevo on the field at the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.”

This will be Bevo’s second missed game in the last three.

The legendary mascot was also notably absent from the SEC Championship Game – also at Mercedez-Benz Stadium – when the Longhorns tangled with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Of course, it’s probably better to separate Bevo from Georgia’s mascot, Uga. After all, who can forget the 2019 Sugar Bowl clash between Texas and Georgia when Bevo smashed through a barricade and tried to murder Uga, the British Bulldog?

Texas won its first playoff game against the Clemson, 38-24. Texas is the odds-on favorite to win the national championship.