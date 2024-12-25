WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Refused Netflix’s Surprise Christmas Gift

The Kansas City Chiefs handily defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, advancing to 15-1 on the season and locking up the #1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. However, if Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thought winning the #1 seed was the only reward he would receive for the big win, he was mistaken.

Following Kansas City’s 29-10 victory, NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, on behalf of Netflix, which has the rights to the NFL’s Christmas Day, presented Mahomes and his favorite receiving target, Travis Kelce, with what appeared to be commemorative game balls.

But there was something more to these “game balls.” Much to the surprise of Mahomes and Kelce, they were red velvet cakes.

“We do have another gift for you,” said Dales. “These are our Netflix custom Christmas game balls, and they’re all yours, fellas. So, I’d like you to go ahead and pick them up. And they are a little bit heavy, but you can open them up.”

Apprehensively, Mahomes asked, “How do you open it? I’m scared.”

After opening the ball, Mahomes exclaimed, “Ah, it’s red velvet!”

While Kelce immediately and happily began consuming his red velvet cake, Mahomes declined.

“I’m watching my weight until playoffs,” Mahomes said. “I’m watching my weight.”

Mahomes did have an idea of someone unconcerned about his weight and decided that his head coach, Andy Reid, would enjoy a slice.

“Coach Reid’s ready for it. I’ll go take it to him,” Mahomes said.

The idea that Mahomes spurned the cake because he was “watching his weight” drew laughs on social media. Mahomes has long been made fun of for possessing what has been referred to as a “dad bod,” causing some to doubt that the three-time Super Bowl champ was concerned about his waistline.

Nonetheless, whatever Mahomes is doing is working. He has three Super Bowl rings and is well-poised to go after his fourth. Kansas City, who has played three games in 11 days, will have a nice break before closing out the season against Denver on January 5.