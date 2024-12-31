Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Claims NFL ‘Smeared’ Him After Trevor Lawrence Hit

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair told his social media followers that he had a meeting with league officials to express his outrage over being “smeared” for unsportsmanlike conduct and suspended for what many felt was a vicious hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The incensed Al-Shaair has confirmed that he met with the league, including commissioner Roger Goodell, to protest how he feels league officials are treating him.

Al-Shaair, who has a history of being accused of dirty hits, clotheslined Lawrence even though the QB had already gone to the turf during the first quarter of the Texans-Jags game on December 1. The hit caused a benches-clearing brawl and also sent Lawrence out of the game with a concussion.

Several days later, the NFL suspended Al-Shaair for “repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship.”

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated,” the suspension notice added.

Al-Shaair, though, takes issue with the accusations and told his fans that he was unhappy with how he “was characterized in the letter sent out by the NFL,” according to the New York Post.

“Without going into detail, the meeting we had was productive and gave me hope for moving forward and playing the game that I love with continued best intentions while also not having my character and integrity unjustifiably smeared,” Al-Shaair wrote in a lengthy social media post.

“In that conversation — man to man — I owned and acknowledged that my actions following my ejection were careless and, in that moment, I didn’t think about the responsibility I have been blessed with to represent the shield,” Al-Shaair added.

“I also stated that the letter, and specifically the language used in the letter, was equally as careless and conveyed that the context of the words used were not a reflection of my character, nor my career, as I have not been warned multiple times for my play on the field,” he insisted.

Despite his claim, though, ProFootballTalk noted that Al-Shaair has at least 13 offenses dating back to 2020, but only seven of them resulted in a fine.

The vicious hit against Lawrence was not Al-Shaair’s only controversy that week. The practicing Muslim player also came under fire from fans who objected to his “Free Palestine” cleats.

