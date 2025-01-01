New Orleans Superdome on Lockdown for Security Sweeps Following Deadly Truck Attack

The Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, the site of Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl clash between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs, is on lockdown as security teams sweep the facility for explosives and other threats following Wednesday morning’s deadly truck attack on Bourbon Street.

Early morning revelry following New Year’s celebrations was shattered around 3:15 Wednesday morning as a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed, though it is unclear if his death was self-inflicted or the result of returned fire from officers.

“People with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice,” the Associated Press reports.

“A person familiar with the situation said there was no immediate indication that the game would be delayed but that officials were waiting to get an all-clear from authorities that it would be safe to keep the event at the 70,000-seat stadium on schedule.

“The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive and fluid nature of the discussions with authorities.”

Since the AP report, another report from WDSU in New Orleans claims that sources informed them that the Sugar Bowl will be postponed until Thursday.

The Sugar Bowl is not the only major event scheduled to be held at the Superdome; the stadium will also host the Super Bowl on February 9.