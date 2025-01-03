Caitlin Clark Says College Transfers Should Sit Out a Year Amid ‘Egregious’ Recruiting

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is advising college sports to require student-athlete transfers to sit out a year before playing for a new school because she feels there are far too many “egregious” recruiting tactics in use today.

During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast Thursday, Clark blasted the current recruiting climate in college sports. He added that, especially in football, it is “Where college recruitment has gone is insane,” according to Fox News.

Clark said that the NCAA needs to return to previous rules requiring a transfer to sit out until the next season before beginning to play for any college.

After Travis brought up the old rules, Clark said she liked the idea and said, “Or you get a free pass if your coach leaves. … But now we have people on their fourth school in their seventh year. It’s just getting egregious.”

Since the transfer portal was created in 2018, transfers have become a vexing concern for coaches in a number of college sports. Before that, a student had to get the permission of a coach to leave a school midseason. Usually, that request was denied, and students had to wait until the season was over to change schools.

But with NIL currently reigning over sports, the money has become a prime motivator.

“It’s crazy. … Adam Schefter is reporting like, ‘Yes, they’ve negotiated a new deal for him to stay at the university,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, where else is he going to go?’” Clark exclaimed.

Clark also bemoaned that college football is now more like pro football and said, “It’s kind of sad. You lost a little bit of that amateurism of college sports, and that’s why it’s so fun. It’s basically minor league football now.”

Jason Kelce agreed and insisted, “I don’t think that people should be leaving before the playoffs. I think they should figure that out. I kind of think there should be a commitment level from the player of the university that there isn’t right now.”

The NCAA has struggled to control the transfer system currently in place. In 2023, the organization tried to impose sore limits on the transfer portal, but the moves incited a wave of protests and even sparked death threats to the committee members.

