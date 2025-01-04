Brett Favre knows something about putting on your best performance in big moments, and he’s confident that Allstate CEO Tom Wilson did not do that.

Wilson ignited a firestorm of controversy Thursday night after he delivered a message to viewers referencing the terrorist attack that killed 14 people on Bourbon Street the previous day. In the video, Wilson urged Americans to rise above their “addiction to divisiveness” and “accept people’s imperfections and differences.”

“Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity,” Wilson said.

“Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust, and accept people’s imperfections and differences. Together, we win.”

In an X post blasting ESPN for not showing the national anthem before the Sugar Bowl, Favre took Wilson to task for delivering a “DEI” message.

“I heard: There was no televised National Anthem for Sugar Bowl yesterday. Instead a DEI message by @Allstate CEO. Woke is a joke.”

X users flooded the platform with messages calling for boycotts of Allstate and/or the firing of Wilson.

On Thursday, Allstate released a statement to Fox News Digital attempting to explain the chief executive officer’s comments.

“To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms. We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones, and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation,” the statement read.

Early morning revelry following New Year’s celebrations was shattered around 3:15 Wednesday morning as a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed in the firefight with the officers. Authorities also found an ISIS flag attached to Din Jabbar’s truck.