Anyone suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs are shook by Joe Burrow and the Bengals will get a talking-to from Travis Kelce.

The Cincinnati Bengals started the season looking like one of the most underwhelming teams in the NFL but closed the year looking like the last team anyone would want to face, as QB Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase lit up opponents and won their final five games.

However, Cincy needed help last weekend to get into the playoffs despite closing strong. They needed Miami to lose to the Jets (which happened), but they also needed the Chiefs to beat the Broncos (which did not occur.

Kansas City pulled nearly all its starters in the game and consequently got crushed in a game that meant nothing to them. However, given the Bengals’ success against the defending champs, some have questioned whether KC lost the game on purpose to avoid playing the red-hot Bengals.

Chiefs future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce rejected this idea in no uncertain terms.

“I ain’t scared of f*ck*ng nobody,” Travis Kelce told his brother on the most recent episode of their podcast. New Heights. “I wanted them (the Bengals) in the f*ck*ng playoffs. I want to slay every dragon one by one, like Mortal Kombat. I don’t even want this to be like a, we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams.

“AFC, NFC, give me all of them, Mortal Kombat style. I’ll go through every f*ck*ng one of them just giving them my best f*ck*ng effort. I ain’t scared of a single soul man.”

Enjoying getting his brother riled up, Jason Kelce doubled down by saying the Chiefs wanted no part of the Bengals in “Burrowhead,” the nickname Bengals fans have attached to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs.

“I’ll play them at the Walmart parking lot. I don’t give a sh*t, we can have our own game in the offseason where we really duke it out again,” Travis shot back. “Listen, I love competing against the greatest. The Bengals were a fun a** f*ck*ng team to watch there towards the end of the season, and it’s a shame they didn’t make it in the playoffs because it would have made the playoffs that much f*ck*ng crazier and that much more fun.”

The Chiefs earned a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They will await the lowest-seeded survivor of Wild Card weekend.