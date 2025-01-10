‘Unfathomable’: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr’s Childhood Home Burns in California Wildfires

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr finds himself dealing in the same situation as thousands of other Californians as he deals with the loss of his boyhood home due to the California wildfires.

Before Golden State’s Thursday night tilt against the Detroit Pistons, Kerr spoke about losing his childhood home in Pacific Palisades, where his mother still lived.

“My town looks like it’s just been completely wiped out,” Kerr said. “It’s surreal and devastating.”

Kerrc confirmed that his mother had evacuated her home safely before the flames consumed it. In addition, Kerr’s other friends and loved ones in the area also made it out safely.

When asked about the difficulty of losing a place containing so many memories, Kerr could only come up with a word to describe it.

“It’s a lifetime of memories and occasions and birthday parties and everything else. And to just see the destruction, the devastation, it’s just, like I said, unfathomable.”

Kerr isn’t the only NBA coach to lose a home. Lakers coach JJ Redick’s home was also lost in the fires.