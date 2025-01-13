Josh Allen Reveals Referee’s Forbidding Warning During Bizarre Sideline Visit

Social media exploded on Sunday after referee Bill Vinovich took the highly unusual step of going over to the Buffalo Bills’ bench to talk to quarterback Josh Allen following a blown holding call on the Broncos.

Bills fans (and Allen) were apoplectic after Broncos corner Patrick Surtain II interfered with Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. Allen took a sack, forcing Buffalo to kick a field goal instead of possibly getting a touchdown.

However, what happened next was truly bizarre. Referee Bill Vinovich walked over to the Buffalo sideline and appeared to apologize to Josh Allen for the bad call.

However, after the game, Allen says that Vinovich was in no way apologetic. Instead, according to Allen, the veteran referee came over to tell him to stop yelling and complaining about the call.

“I wasn’t happy with what was going on, and I was yelling a little bit, and he said, ‘Don’t be yelling.’ So, my bad. Sorry,” Allen said.

Watching the interaction on Sunday, most believed Vinovich was apologizing to Allen. The referee’s and the quarterback’s body language suggested that Vinovich was apologizing. If Vinovicj was scolding Allen, why couldn’t he have done that on the field instead of coming over to the bench to give him a talking-to?

In any event, if Allen was mic’d up, the actual conversation could be heard. It’s unclear if Allen was wearing a microphone for the game.