Cause of Death for Ex-MLB Pitcher Brian Matusz Revealed

The cause of death for former Major League Baseball pitcher Brian Matusz, who died on Jan. 6 at the age of 37, has finally been reported.

Matusz was found dead at his home by his mother last week, and now officials are saying his death was the result of a drug overdose.

Officials also note that the former athlete was found with a white substance on his face and drug paraphernalia on the floor next to him, the New York Post reports.

The player’s mother, Elizabeth, reportedly took Matusz to an emergency room two days before his death. While the reason for the visit was not disclosed, it was reported that doctors told him to get help from a mental health professional.

Matusz also visited the Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, on the same day as his emergency room visit but did not admit himself for treatment.

One of his former teams, the Baltimore Orioles, reported the player’s death on January 7.

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face,” the Orioles said in a post to X.

“Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Matusz spent most of his career in the Big Leagues with the Orioles and pitched for 279 games for them.

The Orioles selected the Colorado native in the first round, with their fourth overall selection, in the 2008 MLB draft. He then went to single-A ball buy quickly became a starting pitcher for the Double-A Bowie Baysox. The following year, he was promoted to the big leagues and debuted for the Orioles in August 2009.

The University of San Diego graduate pitched a career-high 32 starts in 2010 and finished fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

However, after missing two months of the 2011 season, he was demoted to the bullpen. By the 2015 season, he had an ERA of 2.94. Early in 2016, he was traded to the Atlanta Braves but then signed with the Chicago Cubs, for which he pitched in only one game.

