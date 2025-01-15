WATCH: Caitlin Clark’s Alleged Stalker Makes Shocking Admission in Court

A Texas man accused of sending WNBA star Caitlin Clark threatening and sexual messages shocked an Indianapolis court on Tuesday with his opening statement.

Michael Lewis, 55, who was arrested shortly after arriving in Indianapolis to allegedly stalk the WNBA phenom, walked into a courtroom on Tuesday in an orange jumpsuit, sat down across from the judge, and announced he was “guilty as charged.”

The judge quickly countered by reminding Lewis of his rights and that his admission was unnecessary. “You have a right to remain silent, and I expect you to exercise that, OK? This is just telling you what the charges are,” the judge said.

Lewis, however, rejected the judge’s advice and said he was ready for them to “throw me the book.”

Despite Lewis’s attempt to conclude his trial before it even began, the judge assigned the Texan a public defender and entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

The judge continued advising Lewis on his way out of the court, telling him to “remain silent in the jail and only talk to your attorney.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Clark was not only aware of the stalking messages but even adjusted her public appearance schedule due to concerns for her safety.

“Been driving around your house 3x a day..but don’t call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin’s Fieldhouse,” one of Lewis’ messages read, according to court documents.

Another read, “im getting tickets. Im sitting behind the bench..and im gonna f em up…watch me….settle down Michael..ur stuck in snow.”

TMZ Sports reports, “Lewis — who’s facing a felony charge of stalking that carries a maximum sentence of up to six years behind bars — signed docs ordering him to stay away from Clark … and his bail was set at $50,000.”

Lewis is scheduled to appear before the judge again in March.