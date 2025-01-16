Jack Hoffman, Young Cancer Patient Known for Making Heartwarming Cornhuskers Touchdown Run in 2013, Dies at 19

The young Nebraska Cornhuskers fan who inspired millions with his touchdown run for the team in 2013 has lost his battle with cancer. He was only 19 when he died.

Hoffman, who became the darling of football fans when he donned a specially made Cornhuskers uniform and ran for a touchdown during a 2013 spring game, died at his home in Atkinson, Nebraska, on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The young man was diagnosed with cancer back in 2011 when he was only five years old. His father, Andy, died of brain cancer at 42 in 2021.

As a child, Jack made friends with Cornhuskers running back and then future NFL player Rex Burkhead and that friendship soon extended to the entire team. That friendship especially manifested when the team invited the boy to run a play wearing a scaled-down Burkhead uniform. Jack bounded out onto the field in the fourth quarter, took a handoff from Taylor Martinez, and then ran 69 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Players from both teams jumped out onto the field to root the boy on as he made his triumphant run.

That was just the beginning of young Jack’s accolades. He met with President Obama in the Oval Office, won a 2013 ESPY Award for “Best Moment in Sports.,” and even played on his own high school football team.

Jack graduated last year and was set to pursue a pre-law major at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Alas, that is one achievement he will not be able to win.

