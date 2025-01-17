Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor took a break from debating the legacy of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Thursday to slam the incoming Trump Administration by saying America only has “a couple more days” of freedom.

During an episode of Speak, Taylor argued that should Mahomes and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year, their dynasty would deserve mention on the same level as Tom Brady and his Patriots dynasty because Kansas City would have won three Super Bowls in a row.

Co-host Keyshawn Johnson said he believed comparisons between the Patriots and Chiefs dynasties could begin now, even before Kansas City wins another Super Bowl.

Taylor shot down that idea while taking a shot at President-Elect Trump.

“I mean, you can talk nonsense if you want to,” Taylor responded. “It’s a free country — for a couple more days.”

Of course, Taylor and her network have bugger things they should be concerned about. Taylor was named as a defendant in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a hairdresser formerly employed by Fox Sports. In the suit, the hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, accused Taylor of ignoring her after she came to Taylor with news that host Skip Bayless had offered her $1.5 million to have sex with her.

Faraji also claims that Taylor slept with Executive Vice President of Content Charlie Dixon to further her career.