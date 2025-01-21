The Ohio State post-game victory party literally took a very unexpected and nearly disastrous turn Monday night after winning the national championship.

In the moments following Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame, a golf cart driven by an unknown woman and carrying Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and star QB Will Howard crashed into a wall. The impact prompted one bystander to ask the passengers if everyone was okay.

It appears the woman tried to make a three-point turn into a two-point turn, but it backfired dramatically. It didn’t take social media users long to draw parallels between the ill-fated championship cart and a scene from Austin Powers.

No one was harmed; in fact, most passengers laughed off the crash. Still, it’s unclear how the woman misjudged the distance in that turn to that degree. Sometimes walking is the better option.

The win gave the Buckeyes their 9th national championship. Notre Dame, who hasn’t won a championship since 1988, remains on the hunt for their elusive 14th national championship. However, the Irish’s somewhat surprising ascent to the national championship game is the closest the school has come to winning a championship since at least 2013. With several returning starters and a strong recruiting class, Notre Dame has plenty to build on for 2025.