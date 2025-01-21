President Trump made a surprise appearance during the national championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State Monday night. In a rousing halftime video message, he told viewers, “We’re going to make America great again.”

Preoccupied with Inaugural balls in Washington, Trump couldn’t attend the game held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, the Commander-in-Chief wanted to tell viewers to enjoy the game, while he assured them America was on its way to being respected again.

“Hello to my great, fellow Americans,” Trump began. “This has been a historic and exciting day for our country. In recent years, our people have suffered greatly, but starting now, we’re going to bring America back and make it safer, richer, and prouder than ever before.

“We’ll have a nation filled with compassion, strength and exceptionalism. Through our power and might, we will stop wars, and we will bring our world to peace. We will be respected again, and we will be admitted again — admired like we haven’t been in many, many years. We’ll put America first, and by doing so, we’re gonna make America great again.

“In less than three months since the election, you have already seen it happening. You can feel the excitement, and you can see the confidence and spirit returning to our nation. Together we are going to lead our county to glorious new heights. The golden age of America has just begun.

“To all of the players and fans watching tonight, I know it’s been a long and difficult journey. It’s been a long season, but you have two tremendous teams, and get to the game and go out and fight hard and fight fair and let the better team win. And I’m going to enjoy watching it. Thank you, and good night.”