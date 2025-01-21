WATCH: Ohio State Fans Go on Rampage, Break Into Stadium After Buckeyes Win National Championship

Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes went on a destructive rampage in Columbus Monday night after their team won the college football national championship, where they broke into the stadium and set fire to furniture.

The victorious team wasn’t even in the city as the fans went wild after the Buckeyes clinched their national title against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the Buckeyes’ sixth national title but the first since 2020.

Fans were thrilled but took their joy out on the school’s stadium, “The Horseshoe.”

Video of the riotous celebration shows fans running through the streets, battering down the stadium’s gates, and rushing out onto the field.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the police were on hand, but did not put up much of an effort to curtail the rampaging fans.

In fact, senior Natalie Freihammer told the media that the scene was “crazy” and added, “I was surprised that the cops are so supportive.”

It also does not appear that any arrests were made that night.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was exuberant over the team’s victory and said, “It´s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations, and at the point where there´s a lot of people that counted us out [they] just kept swinging and kept fighting.”

The team will hold a ceremony at “The Horseshoe” next weekend, but there will not likely be a parade since the school did not hold one for previous title victories.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston