If you’re an Eagles fan who believes in curses (which is pretty much all of them), you may want to stop reading now.

On Monday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed a crowd as her city braced for a massive snow and ice storm. Towards the end of her talk, Mayor Parker attempted to end on a unifying and rousing note by leading the assembled masses in the Eagles’ famous “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant.

It did not go well.

“Let me hear you all say, E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles! Go birds,” she screamed.

X users quickly picked up on the error, and mockery ensued.

Some might see the mayor’s misspelling of the hometown team’s name as a bad omen. Commanders fans would certainly hope that’s the case. The Eagles will host Washington on Sunday, and the winner will play the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs.

If NFL officials have their way, it’ll be the Chiefs. But hey, anything can happen,