Travis Kelce Responds to Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheatin Azz’ Chiefs Claim

There’s no shortage of people who believe the referees cheat for the Chiefs and want to see Kansas City lose in the playoffs. Add to that list, Packers fan and rap star Lil’ Wayne.

The 42-year-old Packer-backer took to social media on Saturday, amid three highly controversial calls in the Chiefs-Texans game that all went Kansas City’s way and sent them to their 7th consecutive AFC Championship Game, to share his thoughts on the “cheatin azz” Chiefs.

“I hate the cheating azz chiefs,” Wayne wrote.

On the Wednesday edition of the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason discussed cheating and the controversial calls that helped Kansas City beat Houston.

“The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I’m sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” the former Eagle said to his brother. “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [posting on social media]: I hate the cheating azz Chiefs. So an a** with two z’s.”

Travis kept his response short and sweet: “Shout out to Tunechi (a name Lil’ Wayne goes by), man.”

All eyes will be on the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday, not just to see who represents the AFC in the Super Bowl, but to see if there’s a repeat of the controversial calls and flopping by QB Patrick Mahomes that plagued the Divisional Round game against Houston. Fans might take some solace in the referee assignment for the game. Clete Blakeman will be the lead official. The Chiefs have a losing record in games refereed by Blakeman since Mahomes became the starter.

So, at least there’s a chance the game might be officiated fairly.