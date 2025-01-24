Patriots Star Jabrill Peppers Acquitted in Assault and Battery Trial

A Massachusetts jury acquitted Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers in his domestic violence case.

The former Michigan Wolverine had faced allegations of strangulation, battery, and assault stemming from an October 5th incident in which his girlfriend claimed Peppers shoved her head into a wall and choked her after seeing another man calling her phone when the two were about to have sex.

Peppers countered his former girlfriend’s claims, saying the argument arose after he said he did not want to have unprotected sex. The Patriot safety then claims he asked her to leave, and she refused.

Peppers insisted he never hit the woman.

The jury took just under an hour to return a verdict of not guilty on the domestic violence charge. Peppers isn’t totally out of the woods yet, though. While searching his wallet on the day of the incident, officers found a baggie of a white powdery substance. Peppers plead guilty to cocaine possession before the start of the trial.

Following his plea, Peppers was ordered to remain drug-free and stay out of trouble.

Peppers played only six games for the Patriots before the domestic violence allegations landed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Patriots Owner Robert Kraft said he would cut Peppers if found guilty.