Pete Carroll to Become Next Head Coach of the Raiders

Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has retired from retirement and signed on to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carroll, 73, will be less than a week short of his 74th birthday when the Raiders play their first regular-season game in September, making him the oldest coach in NFL history.

The former Seahawk coach will join another elite group in NFL history by becoming just the third person to be the head coach of four NFL franchises. Carroll called the shots for the Patriots, Jets, and Seahawks before landing in Las Vegas. Bill Parcells and Wade Phillips were the other two coaches who accomplished that feat.

Success found Carroll in his last two jobs. After two less-than-stellar tenures with the Jets and Patriots, he led USC to a national championship before returning to the NFL as the coach of the Seahawks.

In Seattle, where he coached for 14 years, Carroll led the Seahawks to their first and only Super Bowl championship, plus another championship appearance, in which they suffered a narrow loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Carroll will take over a Raiders team that is somewhat ironically partially owned by Tom Brady, the man who defeated him in the Super Bowl. Carroll, Brady, and others will have their work cut out for them as the Raiders do not have a franchise QB and also have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, outside of star defensive end Maxx Crosby.