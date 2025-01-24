VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Booed by Australian Fans at Australian Open After Injury Withdrawal

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was booed heavily by fans at the Australian Open after an injury forced him out of his highly anticipated matchup against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic tore a muscle during his quarterfinal defeat of Carloa Alcaraz. The Serbian tennis sensation began his match against Zverev by losing the first set 7-6. However, Djokovic could not continue after that opening set and conceded the match.

The crowd booed lustily as Djokovic gave a thumbs-up and exited the court.

In his post-match interview, Zverev pleaded with the crowd not to disrespect the Serbian legend.

“Please don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury,” Zverev said. “Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear; he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he can’t continue a tennis match, it means he can not continue a tennis match.”

Djokovic posted a message on X, explaining his decision to withdraw and wishing Zverev well.

“Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Congratulations to

for making another GS final. I wish you to win the title because you deserve it, my friend.”

Australian fans and their government have had an adverse relationship with Djokovic since the Serbian refused to comply with the nation’s extreme COVID-19 vaccination requirements.