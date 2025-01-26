WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Praises God in ‘Classy’ Postgame Interview

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, and he also won the postgame interview.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 in front of a packed house at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game marked the Chiefs’ seventh straight trip to the AFC Championship Game, their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, and put Kansas City in position to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

In other words, to three-peat.

However, when speaking to CBS after the game, Mahomes thanked God before discussing the Super Bowl or anything else.

“First off, I want to give all glory to God. Without him, none of this is possible. I truly believe that,” Mahomes told Tracy Wolfson.

Mahomes added, “I’m just so proud of my teammates… I’m lost for words.”

Two weeks from now, the Chiefs will face an old foe in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans: the Philadelphia Eagles. Two years ago, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a close game that pitted the Kelce brothers against each other. With Jason Kelce retired and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce rumored to retire after this year, plenty of attention will be focused on the big game.

Oh, and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, she’ll be there too.