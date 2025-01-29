VIDEO: Dave Portnoy Slams ‘Scumbag’ Eagles Fans for Harassing Commanders Fan After NFC Championship Game

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy has vowed never to watch football again, but that doesn’t mean he’s not watching lousy behavior from fans.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23, earning a trip to Super Bowl 59 to face the Kansas City Chiefs. After the game, justifiably jubilant Eagles fans hit the streets. However, some took their exuberance way too far, harassing Commanders fans leaving the stadium.

One such video caught the attention of Portnoy, who chastised Philly fans for their “scumbag” behavior toward one particular Washington fan.

“I know Philly fans are scumbsgs but this is beyond being a scumbag,” Portnoy said on X. “Total a–hole move to actually grab the dudes hat as he’s walking out.”

It hasn’t exactly been a banner year for Eagles fans as far as public relations go. A viral video of an Eagles fan viciously insulting a female Packers fan during the Wild-Card Game with a profane rant led to an extreme backlash, eventually getting the fan banned from Lincoln-Financial Field and even fired from his job.

Of course, Eagles fans are likely unbothered by their already well-tarnished reputation and more concerned with winning a Super Bowl. However, they’re definitely not earning themselves many new fans.