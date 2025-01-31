‘People Always Try to Destroy You’: Deion Sanders’ Son Likens Himself to Trump Amid Social Media Criticism

It hasn’t been a great week for Shilo Sanders. As his brother, Shedeur, prepares to potentially be the #1 overall pick, Shilo had a rough week of practice at the Senior Bowl and may end up undrafted.

The poor play on the field resulted in several unflattering videos showing Sanders’ struggles being posted online. When reporters asked about these videos, he addressed the criticism he’d faced while comparing himself to President Trump.

“If you just hate me, or you want to hate me . . . paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So I’m not going to be safe from it,” Sanders said. “But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work, and you’re working on your craft, and people are just steadily destroying you.”

“I just care about what the scouts think; I care about what Coach Prime thinks and my family thinks,” he added. “And I’ve got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me. It’s just really stupid, though, how people always just try to destroy you, and I don’t do nothing bad to nobody.”

Thankfully for Sanders, things picked up in the Senior Bowl game, where he recorded several tackles and a pass breakup.

So, like President Trump, people tried to destroy him, but he finished strong.