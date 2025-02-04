Dana White Reveals Trump’s Resolute Response After the UFC Boss Urged Him to Quit Following Assassination Attempt

UFC President Dana White shared President Donald Trump’s defiant response after the UFC chief begged the then-candidate to quit politics following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

“Why are you doing this stuff? Stop,” White told Piers Morgan on a recent episode of Uncensored. “I told him to stop so many times. It’s just like, ‘You have such a good life, and you could do all these other things’. But the thing is, with President Trump is, he believes in God, and he’s very religious…He believes that, to his core, that God has spared his life to be the President and do the things that he’s going to do over the next four years.”

The segment with White discussing his interaction with Trump starts just over 63 minutes into the interview.

Trump’s response made it clear he would not be backing down.

“I can’t quit. You don’t ever quit. You never quit,” Trump told White.

The UFC Prez also told Lorgan about how he learned of the assassination attempt and Trump’s stunningly quick comeback.

“My wife woke me up and said: ‘They just shot President Trump,'” said White, who was on a flight to Italy at the time of the assassination attempt. “I was freaking out, texting the family, and when I landed, I called him, and he was already home from the hospital and unfazed. I mean, unfazed, and everybody wants to talk smack.”

White added, “The next day, he went to Milwaukee for the RNC. The next day. I mean, there are people who have been shot at and not killed that won’t leave their house, you know, and then there’s PTSD and lots of different things that can happen to you mentally. He’s one of the strongest, if not the strongest, mentally tough guys that I’ve ever met.”

When Morgan asked if Trump’s toughness ranks up with the toughest guys in the UFC, White wasted no time replying, “There’s no doubt about it.”