Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Promises Intense Security for Super Bowl

Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has promised to lend intense federal security assistance in New Orleans before and during the Super Bowl.

In the wake of the New Year’s Day terror attack perpetrated on Bourbon Street committed by a Muslim named Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Big Easy has been on high alert as Mardis Gras continues and the Super Bowl nears. And Sec. Noem is saying that there won’t be another such incident in the near term. Noem is impressing upon her agencies the need for exhaustive security measures and interagency cooperation.

“We’ve seen failures across the country of agencies not talking well and not working well, and it’s just not going to happen anymore, not on my watch,” Noem said in an interagency memo on Monday, according to The Center Square.

Super Bowl LIX has been afforded Special Event Assessment Rating 1 status, meaning the federal government will step up to provide a series of security measures, including “explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments, venue screening and field intelligence teams, and air security and tactical operations support.”

But Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry advises visitors and citizens to keep a wary eye out for ne’er-do-wells. “If you see something, say something,” Landry exclaimed.

The governor also noted that fans will be searched before they enter the Caesars Superdome. Officials have warned fans that there will be intense security before they are allowed to enter on game day, including searches of backpacks and coolers. Every fan is open to search and seizures, though not every single fan will face that scrutiny.

“You are free to refuse the search, but you are not free to enter,” Landry previously said of the coming security measures for the Super Bowl.

Federal assistance for security in New Orleans will continue through the end of February.

