President Donald Trump greeted Chris Jones, star defensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, on the field ahead of kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

The president greeted Jones on the field after his pre-taped interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier aired, during which he predicted that the Chiefs would take home the Lombardi Trophy.

“I guess you have to say a quarterback who has won as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City,” the president said.

The president also gave a shoutout out to KC quarterback Patrick Mahome’s wife, Brittany, for her past support.

“I watched this great quarterback, who has, by the way, has a phenomenal wife,” he said. “She’s a Trump fan. She’s a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she’s a great person.

Chris Jones previously spoke with reporters about how the National Anthem made him feel emotional during football games.

“Quick story. I was watching the movie ‘300.’ One of my favorite movies, you know? Right before they go into battle, you have some like, crying, because they’re so mad. They’re going to war,” he said.

“In a sense of playing football, I actually go into that mindframe, like, I might not make it home tonight – knowing I’m going to make it home, but knowing I’m going to war. It’s going to get bloody. It’s going to get physical. I might not make it out. I might make it out. So in the midst of the national anthem, I have to put myself in that mindframe,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.