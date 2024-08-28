Brittany Mahomes Appears to Triple Down on Trump Support After Backlash

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seems to have tripled down on her apparent Trump support in the face of haters.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Mahomes lashed out at haters who criticized her for appearing to like a pro-Trump post on social media.

The NFL wife and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to challenge both the mental faculties and emotional makeup of her detractors, who smeared her for liking an August 13 Instagram post touting Trump’s 2024 agenda. “I mean honestly,” Mahomes wrote in the story. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.” Of note, the post, apparently liked by Mahomes, included calls to “seal the border” and ” keep men OUT of women’s sports.”

After intense backlash, Mahomes appeared to remove the like on social media. Still, according to Fox News, the former soccer player “appeared to like several comments on her most recent Instagram post that indicated support for Trump.”

One of the comments she liked said “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.” The other comment referenced her recent social media activity that has suggested support for Trump and drawn backlash from those who do not support the former president. That comment said, “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission.” Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, appeared to like the second comment.

TMZ Sports and New York Daily News both reported on Wednesday evening that Mahomes appeared to have unliked those comments. It should be noted that her husband, Patrick Mahomes, has never spoken publicly about his political affiliations. This past April, he told TIME that he would be staying out of the 2024 election.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Patrick said. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

