Taylor Swift Fans Call ICE on Mother of Eagles Star After Travis Kelce’s Brutal Super Bowl Loss

Taylor Swift fans revealed their vicious side once again, with one of the pop star’s followers going so far as to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a restaurant owner over an Eagles player’s trolling of Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

According to reports, a Swiftie called ICE to get the agency to raid a restaurant owned by Eagles tight end C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s parents, Brian and Delatron, after the player trolled Swift in a social media post.

The Johnson’s restaurant also suffered an avalanche of negative reviews after their son’s comments about Swift’s romance with Kelce angered Swifties.

The attack on his mom and dad came after Gardner-Johnson jumped to his Instagram Stories to joke that Kelce “Should’ve Stayed w that thick s***.” It is an apparent comment on Kelce’s previous relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole, whom he dated for four years before taking up with the pop singer.

But after posting the image to Instagram, at least one Swiftie called ICE and then admitted, “I made an ICE report on his mom’s business and don’t regret it.”

The admission was caught by Reddit user travisandtaylor, who posted a screenshot of the incident and noted that Swifties are “review bombing” the player’s mother’s restaurant.

According to TMZ, the tsunami of bad reviews on the restaurant page triggered Yelp’s “unusual activity alert” and temporarily disabled the comments section. Google simply deleted all of the recent review activity.

Brian and Del, though, are not worried about the attacks on their business. They say they will be just fine.

In fact, they find it amusing because the restaurant suffering the review bombing was closed down last month so the pair could open a new restaurant. The couple said, “Going to be fine regardless of who posts what or says anything.” And Gardner-Johnson’s mom, Del, added, “We’re good.”

